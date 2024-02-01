Design Approval Sought for Fuel Cell High-Speed Vessel

TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal have delivered a documentation package to the Norwegian Maritime Authority for an approval in principle application of the world’s first fuel cell high-speed vessel design.

The designed vessel is designed to be installed with a multimegawatt fuel cell system for full propulsion.

The ship will be constructed based on Umoe Mandal’s proven Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) Surface Effect Ship (SES) technology and with the air-cushion catamaran design it will offer low imprint on surrounding environment, even in challenging and vulnerable ocean conditions.

CTVs are often used during the construction, maintenance, and operation of offshore wind farms. This specific vessel will be a passenger vessel and have a service speed of 35 knots, a range of minimum 160 nautical miles and carry 275 passengers.

The design aims at being a first of its kind, a zero-emission high-speed passenger vessel sailing along the coast without emitting anything but warm air and water.

Once the vessel design and hydrogen propulsion plant has received the approval in principle, TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal, together with suppliers, will continue the process of reaching final approval.



