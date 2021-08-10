Desmi Opens New Office in Japan

Desmi opened its own office in Tokyo, Japan.

The new office, which is a legal entity of DESMI Ocean Guard A/S, will be headed by Noribumi Suganuma as of August 1, 2021. Noribumi Suganuma has 18 years’ experience in the shipping and marine industries in Japan, as well as several years’ experience from the automotive industry.

The main focus of the new endeavor will be the sale of DESMI’s Marine & Offshore products with special attention to ballast water management systems.

“Japan represents a significant potential market for DESMI. Measured by GDP Japan is the third largest economy in the world, and seen from a shipowner perspective, it is the second largest in the world. Today we have a small footprint in the Japanese market, but with locals representing DESMI in Japan in the future we see great opportunities to increase our footprint considerably." said Henrik Sørensen, Group CEO at DESMI. “We have great expectations for the market in Japan, and we foresee more colleagues joining within shortly the office in Japan."



