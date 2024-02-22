DESMI’s Aquaculture Treatment Systems Validated by DNV

DESMI has secured third-party validation for the effectiveness of its aquaculture UV treatment systems from DNV.

This development moves beyond the traditional certification provided by the Norwegian Veterinarian Institute (NVI) which verifies UV doses of at least 25 mJ/cm2. With many aquaculture operations requiring higher UV doses, typically ranging from 70 to 200 mJ/cm2, DESMI says its validation from DNV provides a much-needed layer of credibility and assurance.

Historically, the aquaculture sector has grappled with a lack of clarity and consistency regarding the actual UV doses delivered by different systems. The NVI’s certification, focused on lower UV doses, left a gap in validating higher, more effective UV doses. This inconsistency often led to confusion among aquaculture farm owners and operators when choosing UV treatment equipment, as they encountered varying power consumption claims from different manufacturers for the same purported UV dose.

DNV’s validation is grounded in a thorough examination of DESMI’s sophisticated computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations, further supported by comprehensive biodosimetry tests using living organisms.

The scope of this validation encompasses all of DESMI’s aquaculture UV treatment systems under the product lines Aquashield and Aquadose. It includes various water qualities, from turbid to clear, and accommodates a broad range of flow rates.



