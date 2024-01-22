Detyens Wins Contract for USNS William Mclean Overhaul

Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a contract for a 62-calendar day shipyard availability for a regular overhaul of Military Sealift Command's (MSC) fleet ordnance and dry cargo USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12).

The $8,035,948 firm, fixed-price contract includes a base period and two unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $8,137,348.

Work will be performed in North Charleston, S.C., beginning March 15, 2024, and is expected to be completed by May 16, 2024.

This contract was a small business set-aside with four proposals received.

USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) is a Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship operated by the U.S. Navy's MSC as an underway replenishment vessels. The 689-foot-long ship was built by National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) and commissioned in 2011.