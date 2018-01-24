DNV GL Alliance for Offshore Wind Energy Development in Vietnam

Singapore-based Enterprize Energy and partner Renewable Energy Global Solutions (REGS), together with PetroVietnam consortium comprising Petroleum Equipment Assembly & Metal Structure (PVC-MS) and VietSovPetro (VSP), MHI-Vestas Offshore Wind (MVOW), and DNV GL signed a series of exclusive Agreements forming an alliance for multi-phased, utility-scale wind developments, offshore Southern Vietnam, including feasibility, environmental, development, financing planning through implementation.

Ian Hatton, Enterprize Energy’s Chairman and Founder Director commented, “Vietnam’s impressive economic growth is driving a need for new energy resources. Government has a very clear determination to meet rising energy demand with substantive growth in the supply of low-carbon, renewable energy”.

He continued, “We have high-graded an area which we refer to as the Ke Ga Offshore Wind Development Zone (Ke Ga OWDZ)’, offshore southern Vietnam, where we believe our alliancing approach has the potential to deliver utility-scale offshore wind energy development within Government’s price expectations”.

The Ke Ga OWDZ is an area outside of the current oil and gas production areas of the Cuulong Basin between 20 and 70 kilometres offshore southern Vietnam’s Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Provinces, the latter being the location of the PetroVietnam consortium offshore yards where the turbine foundations and offshore electrical sub-station platforms would be fabricated prior to installation in the zone.

Ian Hatton said, “PVC-MS and VSP have world-class engineering design and fabrication capability as proven by the many structures they have produced that serve Vietnam’s offshore oil and gas industry . It is our belief that the Ke Ge Offshore Wind Project (Ke Ga OWP) will have the highest local content level of any offshore wind farm anywhere."

Ian added: "So, not only will the project provide potential energy for the major economic growth areas of southern Vietnam, they will also provide a major stimulus to southern Vietnam’s economy, sustaining existing employment in fabrication yards, and creating new, long-term employment opportunities in operations and maintenance”.

“We are also very pleased to be joined in the Ke Ga Alliance now by offshore Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) technology player, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, who produces the market leading, high-productivity V164 turbine. Early selection of the preferred turbine will enable us to move rapidly and efficiently towards a financeable development in parallel to the environmental assessment and grid integration processes. It is also our intention to bring forward additional concepts for energy storage to provide improved grid stability. This anticipates the impact of increasing volumes of energy generated from variable natural resources. This in turn can lead to additional economic benefit by enabling development of ‘mission-critical’ facilities such as data-centres and medical facilities.”

Enterprize Energy is Joint Venturing with Renewable Energy Global Solutions, another Singaporean Company whose offshore wind project development management team has extensive previous experience with the engineering design and deliveries of many of the advanced technology solutions for oil and gas production facilities in Vietnam’s offshore jurisdiction and in different continents world-wide.