Thursday, December 7, 2017

Wärtsilä Signs on Shuttle Tanker Development Project

Photo: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä has signed a joint industry project cooperation (JIP) undertaking with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), a part of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation. The objective of the JIP is to develop a preliminary production level design for a 127,000 dwt shuttle tanker that may be built by DSIC with DNV-GL classification. The agreement was signed in October 2017.

The demand for shuttle tankers is forecasted to increase, and this joint project is intended to generate a high level design concept with a dynamic positioning (DP) system that can be offered to potential owners. By having a ready and approved design available, the building period can be significantly reduced.
 
Wärtsilä will provide technical design support for the project. This will include developing an optimized propulsion and thruster solution and machinery with a high-level electric configuration for the vessel's DP control system.
 

