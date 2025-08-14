DFDS Wins Danish Shipping Diversity Award

The shipping company DFDS has received the Danish Shipping Company's Diversity Award 2025 at Danish Shipping Company's annual event in connection with Copenhagen Pride.

DFDS was nominated for the 2025 Diversity Award in recognition of its strategic and courageous efforts for diversity, equality and inclusion.

The jury particularly highlights DFDS' strong leadership anchoring, where DEI goals are integrated into both KPIs and bonus schemes, as well as the broad anchoring of initiatives in core processes such as recruitment, salary, and leadership development.

The talent program Waves of Talent has already created measurable impact – the proportion of female officers has increased from 4.4% to 10% in less than two years, and DFDS has set a new target of 20% by 2030.

"It has a huge impact on us. It's something we do as a team. The fact that we win means that we make a difference. Both for our colleagues - but also in the industry. Hopefully there is something from what we do that others can learn from and take forward," says Sofie Lindegaard, Director, Head of Group Sustainability at DFDS.

The company was also praised for its openness about gender pay gaps and for including transgender people in SoMe campaigns. The jury describes DFDS' approach as both inspiring, transparent and culturally transformative – with the potential to impact the entire industry.

"It has been a great pleasure to read the nominations for this year's diversity award. It is incredibly positive that Danish shipping companies are making a great effort to correct both gender distribution and gender pay gaps. Both are important steps on the path to greater diversity and inclusion. It is great to see the many initiatives that are being developed to ensure a good and inclusive working environment for the thousands of employees who sail under the Danish flag," says CEO of Danske Rederier Anne H. Steffensen.

In addition to DFDS, Anne Mondrup, Senior Project Manager in Marine People & Culture at AP Møller – Mærsk – was also nominated for her role in the Maersk Marine Cadet Culture Program, as well as the shipping company Svitzer for working to promote diversity and inclusion - especially on board ships.



