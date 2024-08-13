Diana Charters Kamsarmax Bulker to Paralos

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Tuesday announced it has entered into a time charter contract with operator Paralos Shipping for one of its 2013-built Kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The charter of the 81,513 dwt Astarte is expected to commence on August 18 and run through a minimum of July 15, 2025 up to maximum of September 15, 2025.

The gross charter rate is $14,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, Diana said, noting it expects the employment to generate approximately $4.58 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.

Paralos Shipping is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paralos Master Fund, a freight focused hedge fund