Diana Inks LOI to Order Methanol Dual-fuel Bulkers

Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping announced it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to order through Marubeni Corporation or its guaranteed nominee, an unaffiliated third party, two 81,200 dwt methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, for a purchase price of $46 million each, built at Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding Inc., China.

The vessels are expected to be delivered by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028 respectively. The transaction remains subject to the execution of definitive documentation and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Semiramis Paliou, Diana Shipping director and CEO, said, “Diana Shipping Inc. takes pride in its role as an industry leader, continually striving to enhance our fleet and operations for the benefit of our stakeholders and the environment. This investment underscores our dedication to sustainable shipping and positions us to meet the evolving demands of our industry while reducing our carbon footprint.”