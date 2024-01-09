Diana Shipping Announces Continuation of Time Charter for Amphitrite

Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has extended the time charter contract with Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the Amphitrite.

The gross charter rate is $12,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period and $15,000 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum November 15, 2024 up to maximum January 15, 2025. The new charter period is expected to commence on January 12, 2024.

The Amphitrite is a 98,697dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

The employment extension of Amphitrite is anticipated to generate approximately $4.46 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 40 dry bulk vessels: four Newcastlemax, nine Capesize, five Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, seven Panamax and nine Ultramax. The combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.55 years.



