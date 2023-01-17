Diana Shipping Announces New Time Charters

Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Tuesday announced new charter contracts for two of its vessels, the Polymnia and Los Angeles.

Diana said it has extended the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret SA for the Polymnia, a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

The gross charter rate is $10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period and $15,000 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 1, 2024 up to maximum May 31, 2024. The new charter period commenced on January 14, 2023.

The company also announced that it has entered into a time charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha for the Los Angeles, a 206,104 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

The gross charter rate is $17,700 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum May 20, 2024 up to maximum August 5, 2024. The charter commenced on January 15, 2023.

The employments are anticipated to generate approximately $15.02 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters, Diana said.