Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping announced it it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill for one of its Kamsarmax vessels.

Under the deal, the 2011-built, 82,165 dwt Leonidas P. C. will be chartered for $17,000 per day, for a period of 11 months to 13 months.

Diana said it expects the employment to generate approximately $5.61 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.