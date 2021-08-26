Diana Shipping Secures Charter for 75,700dwt Bulk Carrier

Dry bulk vessel company Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Selina.

The gross charter rate is US$26,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until a minimum of June 15, 2022, up to a maximum of September 15, 2022.

The charter for the 225 meters long vessel is expected to begin on September 1, 2021.

The m/v Selina is currently chartered to ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of US$11,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Selina” is a 75,700 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2010 and is one of 36 dry bulk vessels in Diana Shipping's fleet.

"The employment of “Selina” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.53 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter," Diana Shipping said.