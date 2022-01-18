Diana Shipping Secures Charter Extension

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping announced that it has extended the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, Polymnia.

The Polymnia is a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

The vessel is currently chartered at a gross charter rate of $12,100 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, and the new gross charter rate is $24,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The new charter period is expected to commence on February 2, 2022, and will run until minimum January 15, 2023 up to maximum March 15, 2023.

Diana said the employment is anticipated to generate approximately $8.49 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.