Diana Shipping Secures Three Time Charters

Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping Inc. on Monday announced it has entered into separate time charter contracts for three of its vessels.

The company said it will charter its vessel Amphitrite to Cobelfret S.A. for $14,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum December 1, 2023 up to maximum February 15, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on November 10, 2022. The Amphitrite is a 98,697 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

Diana will also charter its vessel Crystalia to Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. for $12,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum September 1, 2023 up to maximum October 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on November 8, 2022. The Crystalia is a 77,525 dwt Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2014.

In addition, Diana will charter its vessel DSI Phoenix to ASL Bulk Marine Limited for $13,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 16 months to maximum 18 months. The charter commenced on November 4, 2022. The DSI Phoenix is a 60,456 dwt Ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2017.

The three employments are anticipated to generate approximately $15.45 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters, Diana Shipping said.