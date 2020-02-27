Diana Shipping Sells Dry Bulker Norfolk

Diana Shipping announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2002-built vessel Norfolk.



The global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels said that the delivery to the buyer is scheduled latest by April 6, 2020, for a sale price of US$8.75 million before commissions.



Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax).



As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Norfolk, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.7 years.