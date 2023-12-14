DiCosimo to Chair Greater Houston Port Bureau

The Greater Houston Port Bureau Board of Directors announced Vincent DiCosimo, vice president of government affairs at Targa Resources, will assume the position of the chairman of the board on January 1, 2024. DiCosimo has served as first vice chairman on the Port Bureau’s board for the last three years.

Bernt Netland, the outgoing chairman of the Port Bureau Board said, “Vincent has been a part of the Port Bureau’s board for many years and has been active in his role as vice chair. He is an experienced and respected leader in the port region. Vincent’s extensive knowledge and rapport with others throughout the maritime industry particularly qualify him to lead the board as chairman.”

Stepping into the first vice chairman’s position will be Kirk Jackson, president of Suderman & Young Towing Co. and John Schlosser, president of Kinder Morgan Terminals will move to the second vice chairman’s role. John Sullivan, CEO/managing principal of Callan Marine will serve as Secretary-Treasurer. New 2023 board members include Tim Berry, marine superintendent, ExxonMobil Baytown; Capt. Mark Saunders, presiding officer, Galveston-Texas City Pilots; Maria Ciliberti, president, Vopak Americas; Ariana Almaguer, SVP, commercial banking at Amegy Bank; and Andrew Black, president & CEO of Moran Shipping Agencies.

“We thank Bernt for the outstanding service he has given to the board as chairman over the last three years, while welcoming Vincent as he steps into the chairman’s position,” said CAPT Eric Carrero, president of the Port Bureau. “We also welcome our new board members and the unique expertise they bring to our organization. Our board members work diligently to keep the Port Bureau focused on our mission to bring industry together to accomplish goals to benefit all. I look forward to working with each of them and a big thanks in advance for their time and commitment to the port region.”

DiCosimo has served as an officer of Targa Resources since the acquisition of his company, Coast Energy Group LLC, in December of 2010. Prior to his current role, DiCosimo was senior vice president of Targa Petroleum Logistics at Targa Resources. He previously served as founder and CEO of Coast Energy LLC, co-founder and CEO of PipeStem Energy Group, vice president of marketing for Enterprise Products Partners, founder and CEO of RedMeteor LLC and founder, CEO and EVP of Cornerstone Propane and Coast Energy Group, LP.

“I am very happy to serve the port community through chairing the Port Bureau’s board. As a community, we have many important objectives in place to advance maritime progress in the Houston region and anticipate forwarding these goals. I appreciate the confidence of my fellow board members and their support as we work together,” DiCosimo said.

DiCosimo also serves as a director of International Liquids Terminal Association, American Oil Pipeline Association Pipeline Leadership Committee, a director of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Texas Oil and Gas board and Targa’s state and federal PACs. He represents Targa on the Greater Houston Partnership, North Dakota Petroleum Council, New Mexico Oil and Gas Association and the Petroleum Alliance.