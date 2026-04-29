Direct Travel Expands Avenir Platform for Specialty Markets

Direct Travel announced the expansion of Avenir, its global travel platform across its specialty market divisions, including Energy, Marine and Mining. Delivered through ATPl's specialist businesses, Avenir provides a single global platform and unified service model for executive and project-based business travel complementing the company's sector specific logistics and workforce mobility solutions.

With this expansion, organizations operating in complex and logistically demanding environments will benefit from a more consistent and scalable approach to business travel, bringing modern infrastructure to corporate travel while continuing to rely on specialist solutions for crew and workforce logistics,

A Comprehensive Approach to Specialty Travel

Industries such as energy, marine and mining manage multiple types of travel simultaneously from large scale workforce and crew movements to executive, commercial and project travel. These needs are fundamentally different and require distinct solutions.

Avenir is designed to support traditional business travel within these sectors, bringing structure and consistency to:

﻿﻿Executive leadership travel

﻿﻿Commercial and client facing teams

﻿﻿Project based and technical specialists

This sits alongside ATPl's established specialist services, which continue to manage;

﻿﻿Crew and workforce mobility

Offshore and rotational travel

Offshore and rotational travel ﻿﻿Highly customized logistics to remote and complex destinations

Avenir enhances ATPl's specialist offerings by introducing a consistent global foundation for business travel, while preserving the depth and specialization of existing solutions.

Energy

With decades of experience supporting global energy organizations, ATPI delivers specialized travel solutions across offshore, project and executive travel. From complex international operations to high risk environments, the focus is on operational continuity, cost control and the safety and wellbeing of traveling personnel.

Marine

With a long history in maritime travel, ATPI supports global shipping and offshore organizations with highly coordinated travel services. Expertise in crew movements, vessel rotations and global logistics ensures reliable, efficient operations across ports and regions worldwide.

Mining and Other Specialty Markets

In mining and similarly complex sectors, ATPI provides tailored travel management solutions designed for remote operations and workforce mobility. This includes managing fly in fly out schedules, navigating challenging destinations and supporting safe, efficient travel for workers and project teams globally.

Specialist Technology and Capabilities

These sector specific services are supported by ATPI's specialist technology and service capabilities, including Crewhub and Crewlink, which are designed to manage workforce mobility and crew travel at scale.