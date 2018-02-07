EFIP Looks for a New Director

The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) has announced the beginning of submission of applications for a new director post. The organization said the new EFIP Director will work at the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO)-EFIP Secretariat, which is based in Brussels.

EFIP brings together nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities in 17 countries of the European Union and Switzerland . Additionally, EFIP also has observer members in Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine . EFIP highlights and promotes the role of European inland ports to the European institutions.

EFIP actively follows all developments in EU policy and defends the common interests of its members to European policy makers. EFIP constitutes an important information network for and about inland ports. Last but not least, EFIP aims at increasing the visibility of inland ports within the European transport, political and business environment.

Since 2009, EFIP has been sharing a joint secretariat with the European Sea Ports Organisation. The EFIP team consists of a Director and two part-time assistants.