Union Maritime Tanker MT Barrett Disappeared in Gulf of Guinea

London-based tanker owner company Union Maritime vessel stated that, MT Barrett, a product tanker which was at anchor off Benin, West Africa has not been heard from since late on Tuesday 9th January.

"On Wednesday we alerted local maritime authorities and are exploring all possible options and efforts as we continuously monitor the situation. Whilst we are tirelessly working to locate the vessel, our primary concern is for the 22 crew on board and ensuring their safety," said a press release from the company.

Union Maritime regularly operates from ports in this region and has a rigorous safety and security protocol. Crews are repeatedly drilled in all safety and emergency procedures.