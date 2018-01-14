Marine Link
Monday, January 15, 2018

Union Maritime Tanker MT Barrett Disappeared in Gulf of Guinea

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 14, 2018

Image: Union Maritime

Image: Union Maritime

 London-based tanker owner company Union Maritime vessel stated that, MT Barrett, a product tanker which was at anchor off Benin, West Africa has not been heard from since late on Tuesday 9th January.

 
"On Wednesday we alerted local maritime authorities and are exploring all possible options and efforts as we continuously monitor the situation. Whilst we are tirelessly working to locate the vessel, our primary concern is for the 22 crew on board and ensuring their safety," said a press release from the company.
 
Union Maritime regularly operates from ports in this region and has a rigorous safety and security protocol. Crews are repeatedly drilled in all safety and emergency procedures.
 
The MT Barrett is a 11999-dwt tanker built 2005 and registered in the Marshall Islands.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News