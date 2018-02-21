MOL Car Carrier Rescues Sailors in Distress

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced today that on February 9, 2018, the MOL-operated car carrier Progress Ace rescued three sailors form a yacht in distress in the North Atlantic Ocean.



At 10:05 a.m. local time on February 9, the Progress Aace, sailing from Port of Brunswick in the U.S. to Port of Walvis Bay, Namibia, received a distress relay message from the French Maritime Rescue Coordination Centers and rushed to the scene. By 3:45 p.m. the same day, all three survivors were safely rescued from the yacht.



The three survivors were handed over to the local authorities in Walvis Bay, Namibia, on February 19.



Progress Ace

LOA: 199.54 meters

Gross tonnage: 57,789 tons

Crew: 24 (Filipino)

Registry: Panama