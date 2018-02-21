Marine Link
Wednesday, February 21, 2018

MOL Car Carrier Rescues Sailors in Distress

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 21, 2018

Three survivors were rescued by a MOL-operated car carrier in the North Atlantic Ocean (Photo MOL)

Three survivors were rescued by a MOL-operated car carrier in the North Atlantic Ocean (Photo MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced today that on February 9, 2018, the MOL-operated car carrier Progress Ace rescued three sailors form a yacht in distress in the North Atlantic Ocean.

At 10:05 a.m. local time on February 9, the Progress Aace, sailing from Port of Brunswick in the U.S. to Port of Walvis Bay, Namibia, received a distress relay message from the French Maritime Rescue Coordination Centers and rushed to the scene. By 3:45 p.m. the same day, all three survivors were safely rescued from the yacht.

The three survivors were handed over to the local authorities in Walvis Bay, Namibia, on February 19.

Progress Ace
LOA: 199.54 meters
Gross tonnage: 57,789 tons
Crew: 24 (Filipino)
Registry: Panama

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News