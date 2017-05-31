RSC Bio Solutions, Drew Marine Ink Distribution Deal

RSC Bio Solutions and Drew Marine announced a new global marine distribution partnership at a press event held at Nor-Shipping’s annual conference in Oslo, Norway.



This strategic alliance creates enhanced global availability for RSC Bio Solutions’ high performance environmental lubricant offerings.



With Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) growing quickly in the global marine market and demand from shipowners expanding into a wider range of auxiliary lubricant and grease applications, RSC Bio Solutions announced that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with Drew Marine to extend the availability of its product offerings and couple this product range with the technical support and service of Drew Marine.



“We believe Drew’s comprehensive supply chain network, deep industry expertise, and strong technical support will deliver significant value to our growing customer base in the marine industry,” said Mike Guggenheimer, CEO, RSC Bio Solutions. “This partnership addresses the growing need for high performing and compliant lubricants in far ranging port locations.”