Marine Link
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

RSC Bio Solutions, Drew Marine Ink Distribution Deal

May 31, 2017

Mike Guggenheimer (Photo: RSC Bio Solutions)

Mike Guggenheimer (Photo: RSC Bio Solutions)

RSC Bio Solutions and Drew Marine announced a new global marine distribution partnership at a press event held at Nor-Shipping’s annual conference in Oslo, Norway.

This strategic alliance creates enhanced global availability for RSC Bio Solutions’ high performance environmental lubricant offerings.

With Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) growing quickly in the global marine market and demand from shipowners expanding into a wider range of auxiliary lubricant and grease applications, RSC Bio Solutions announced that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with Drew Marine to extend the availability of its product offerings and couple this product range with the technical support and service of Drew Marine.

“We believe Drew’s comprehensive supply chain network, deep industry expertise, and strong technical support will deliver significant value to our growing customer base in the marine industry,” said Mike Guggenheimer, CEO, RSC Bio Solutions. “This partnership addresses the growing need for high performing and compliant lubricants in far ranging port locations.”

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News