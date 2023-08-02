Diversified Marine Taps Frank Manning as President & COO

Portland, Ore. shipbuilder Diversified Marine, Inc. announced it has promoted Frank Manning to president and COO, responsible for the company’s sales and day to day operations.

Diversified Marine founder Kurt Redd, who has served as president and CEO for 43 years, will remain active in the company. He will maintain sole ownership of the company and serve as chairman and CEO, providing strategic guidance and support.

Manning joined DMI as business development director in 2020 and most recently served as the company's vice president of operations and business development. He has previously held positions at Tug Construction, LLC and JAG Industrial and Marine Services.

“I have felt a generational shift happening in the industry for years. DMI needed someone who could build relationships with the next generation of decision makers. When I met Frank, I felt he had the ability, drive, and charisma to lead our team forward,” Redd said. “He and the team have worked hard over the past three years to deliver boats through challenging times. Frank has an exciting vision for DMI’s future, and I am confident he will lead the team in the right direction.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Diversified Marine has delivered five tugs, with two more currently under construction. The yard said it has a “healthy backlog with longstanding customers and partners”.

“Diversified Marine, at its core, is a relationship-based business. We have relationships with our customers that are second to none in the industry,” Manning said. “Our yard is filled with hard-working, honest, decent people who are committed to delivering quality tugs for our customers. I am excited to lead our team forward and honored to continue the legacy created by Kurt and our team over 43 years. We’ve made some significant changes over the last three years to position DMI for growth and innovation. I’m proud of the work we’ve done and confident that we are just getting started.”