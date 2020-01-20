DMA Sells an Inspection Ship

The Danish Maritime Authority, a government agency of Denmark that regulates maritime affairs, has sold the inspection vessel JENS SØRENSEN to the Norwegian shipping company Cesam Rederi AS.



The inspection vessel POUL LØWENØRN will handle all the tasks concerning Survey of aids to navigation at sea as well as the seabed surveys earlier primarily carried out by JENS SØRENSEN.



The reason for the sale is that the Danish Maritime Authority over a number of years has streamlined the work with the aids to navigation in the Danish navigational waters to such an extent that the tasks can be carried out by a single vessel.



Cesam Rederi As is an international cargo shipping company based in Norway.