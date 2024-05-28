DNV Advises on Port State Control Campaigns

DNV has issued advice on current developments in Port State Control (PSC) inspections and focus campaigns in China, Australia, and the US. The advice includes:

The China Maritime Safety Administration (China MSA) has implemented a stricter monitoring of vessels meeting any of the following criteria:

• Vessel has been detained twice within the last 12 months, irrespective of the place of detention.

• Vessel has been penalized twice in 12 consecutive months for serious violations, such as: insufficient manning, maliciously turning off the AIS system, intentional illegal discharging of pollution, overloading, sea-related transportation by inland waterway vessels and other reasons, such as evasion of penalty, unlawful certificates, major alterations without approval, etc.

Vessels included in the special follow-up are most likely subject to PSC inspection at every port call in China.

The China MSA has also announced an “Special Campaign to Prevent Marine Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Failures” which will take place during normal PSC inspections in all Chinese ports that will last until October 31, 2024.

The Australian Maritime and Safety Authority (AMSA) has announced that the PSC rectification survey performed after a detention in one of its ports must be carried out with physical attendance. In the past, it was possible to perform remote surveys in very special cases (e.g. a detention in a remote port with a minor defect when no surveyor is available) and thus on a case-by-case basis.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has announced an ongoing Enhanced Examination Program (EEP), which is similar to the Concentrated Inspection Campaigns (CIC) performed by other PSC regimes.

For the three-month period of April 1 to June 30, 2024, the USCG PSC inspectors are directed to carry out an enhanced examination during regular USCG examinations on board cargo ships verifying fire safety in the engine room, focusing on:

• Proper operation of at least one fuel oil shutoff valve via remote operation (SOLAS II-2/4.2.2.3.4).

• Proper operation of control of stopping power ventilation for machinery spaces from outside the machinery space (SOLAS II-2/5.2.1.2).

• Presence and condition of protection against hot surfaces, i.e. lagging (SOLAS II-2/26.1).

PSC inspectors are instructed not to test the operation of fuel oil shutoff valves affecting the current operation of a ship’s machinery.



