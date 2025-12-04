DNV Approves CMES-Tech’s Tilting Rotorsail Design

DNV has granted a Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) to CSSC Shanghai Marine Energy Saving Technology (CMES-Tech) for its new 35-meter tilting type wind assisted rotor system.

This is the first domestically developed rotor sail system in China to achieve this recognition under DNV’s WAPS rules (ST-0511). With this certification, the system is confirmed ready for installation on DNV classed commercial vessels and marks a major milestone for China’s green-shipping technology industry.

As shipping faces mounting pressure from fuel costs and emissions regulations, the demand for reliable and efficient wind-assisted propulsion systems is rising globally. Recent years have seen a growing number of WAPS solutions certified by DNV, including fixed or tiltable rotor, wingsail, and suction sail systems from providers around the world.

The CMES-Tech tiltable rotor system features a retractable and adjustable design, enabling the rotor to adapt to varying draft and clearance conditions, and retract during cargo operations to avoid interference with deck/hatch operations or port infrastructure.

The system also integrates intelligent sensing and automatic control to adjust rotor operation based on real-time wind conditions, maximizing wind propulsion efficiency, while maintaining safety.

“Receiving the DNV TADC is a landmark for China’s green-shipping industry and a strong validation of our design’s maturity, structural integrity and operational practicality. It demonstrates that our 5 m by 35 m tilting rotor design meets the highest classification and validates our commitment to driving maritime efficiency. We look forward to working with DNV as we continue to innovate and deliver solutions that can deliver economic and environmental value to shipowners worldwide,” said Huang Guofu, General Manager of CMES-Tech.