DNV Awards KNCC AIP for High Pressure LCO2 Transport Concept

Classification society DNV announced it has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) for its PCO2 tank system for the transportation of liquefied CO2 (LCO2).

Many of the world’s decarbonization goals can only be met through use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. But to make a meaningful impact on the climate challenge, all of the CCS chain must be deployed and then scaled rapidly. Transport of CO2 is an essential part of this chain and shipping will be a vital part of this emerging industry.

Ship transport of CO2 for commercial use is currently carried out via small ships at medium pressure. For the expansion of the CCS value chain larger ships will be required to maximize transportation efficiency. The KNCC PCO2 concept aims to tackle the scaling challenge by transporting liquefied CO2 at high (35-45 bar) pressure and temperatures in the range of 0-10°C.

KNCC is a new joint venture company established by the Knutsen Group and the NYK Group to provide CO2 transportation and storage solutions. Its PCO2 concept is based on a cylinder type CO2 containment system applying principles used in compressed natural gas (CNG) transportation. The CO2 is stored in bundles of vertically stacked small-diameter pressure cylinders, rather than large cylindrical tanks.

At the Nor-Shipping trade fair, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV Maritime CEO, presented the AiP to Trygve Seglem, owner of Knutsen and Vice Chair of KNCC, President and Chief Executive Officer of NYK Group Europe Ltd., Svein Steimler, Managing Executive Officer of NYK Line and Chair of KNCC, Anders Lepsøe, CEO of KNCC, and Per Lothe, the Technical Advisor in KNCC.

“KNCC is pleased to have reached an important milestone in the commercial and technical development of our company,” said Anders Lepsøe, CEO of KNCC. “The close cooperation with DNV, representing world class expertise in the area of marine transportation of liquefied CO2 has been both constructive and valuable, and KNCC is now prepared to take the next step with the PCO2 technology into this emerging shipping segment. Further, our ability to form an integral part of the CCS value chain and by that contributing to reach global climate goals is essential both to our owners and KNCC.”

“We would like to thank KNCC for placing their trust and confidence in DNV as the class partner of choice for this exciting new project,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime. “This is a real testament to the expertise we have in the CO2 transport segment, which underpins our projects and rules for low, medium, and high-pressure ship transport. The combination of experience, expertise, and the validation offered by DNV rules really represents the best of all worlds when it comes to developing new concepts to tackle the challenges of today.”

By focusing on the transport of liquefied CO2 under high pressure at roughly ambient temperatures, the PCO2 concept looks to significantly scale potential transport volumes compared to existing solutions. In addition, the concept aims to maintain a relatively uniform product across the LCO2 transport chain, in terms of pressure, temperature and state, from capture through transport, to offshore injection.

The PCO2 concept has been reviewed under the IGC code, DNV rules for Gas Carriers Pt.5 Ch. 7 and “Compressed natural gas tankers”, Pt.5 Ch. 8, and will result in the DNV class notation Tanker for CO2. An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.



(L to R), Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV Maritime CEO, presented the AiP to Trygve Seglem, owner of Knutsen and Vice Chair of KNCC, President and Chief Executive Officer of NYK Group Europe Ltd., Svein Steimler, Managing Executive Officer of NYK Line and Chair of KNCC, Anders Lepsøe, CEO of KNCC, and Per Lothe, the Technical Advisor in KNCC. (Photo: DNV)