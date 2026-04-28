DNV to Certify UK Northern Endurance CCS Network

DNV has been appointed independent certifier for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CO2 transport and storage project in the UK.

The project underpins the UK’s East Coast Cluster and will transport CO2 from industrial emitters in Teesside for storage beneath the southern North Sea.

DNV will verify that construction and operations comply with the CO2 transport and storage license granted by the UK government.

The scope of work includes the full transport chain, from CO2 receipt at the compression facility through to offshore pipelines and injection systems.

“Independent certification provides regulators and project partners with confidence that complex CO2 transport infrastructure has been delivered in accordance with its license requirements,” said Hari Vamadevan, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the UK & Ireland, Energy Systems at DNV.

“For NEP, this means verifying design integrity, construction quality and commissioning readiness, so that when CO2 first flows, the system performs as intended. Our role is to provide objective, evidence-based assurance grounded in decades of North Sea verification experience and technical expertise in CO2 pipeline integrity and risk management.”

“Independent certification plays a crucial role in the delivery of the UK’s first and largest CO2 transportation and storage asset, helping to provide confidence that this nationally significant infrastructure is being developed to the highest standards of safety, quality and technical assurance,” added Rich Denny, Managing Director, NEP.

The independent certifier role is a new regulatory requirement for the UK carbon capture and storage sector, aimed at ensuring compliance before infrastructure enters operation.