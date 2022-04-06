DNV to Class Edda Wind's Two Newbuild CSOVs

DNV has signed a classification contract with offshore wind vessel owner Edda Wind for two new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs). The contract was signed Wednesday at the Nor-Shipping trade event in Oslo, Norway.

The vessels, being constructed to serve offshore wind farms during commissioning and operation, will be built at Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka.

The two CSOVs, which will be hydrogen-ready, are expected to be delivered under the Norwegian Flag in January 2024 and July 2024.



"Advanced CSOVs that offer both next generation technology and comfortable accommodation are an important part of the value chain in a booming offshore wind segment that is expected to grow as the demand for renewable energy soars over the coming decade," DNV said.

The new Edda Wind CSOV will function as mother ships for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on wind turbines, with accommodations for up to 97 technicians and 23 marine crew. The planned hydrogen fuel system will be based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) design by Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime AS and prepares the vessels for future zero-emission operations.

“At DNV we are very pleased to have been chosen as the preferred classification partner for these newbuilds and we look forward to working closely with all partners,” said Tuva Flagstad-Andersen, Regional Manager, Region North Europe at DNV. “CSOVs are among the most technically advanced vessels out there, with high demands on safety, maneuverability, digitalization, and comfort. I am confident that our experience in the offshore sector will serve us well in ensuring a successful delivery.”

The two CSOVs will be built to the Salt 0425 design and measure 89.3 meters. They are in principle sister vessels to a DNV-classed newbuild which is currently in construction at the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Gondán.

Some of the key features include anti-heeling and roll reduction systems to provide good working conditions onboard and a motion-compensated gangway system with an adjustable pedestal to ensure safe and optimal connections to the turbines, even in harsh weather conditions.

The class contact signing at Nor-Shipping: (L-R Håkon Vevang, Chief Commercial Officer of Edda Wind, Tuva Flagstad-Andersen, Regional Manager, Region North Europe at DNV, and Lal Hettiarachchi, General Manager (Projects engineering) at Colombo Dockyard).