DNV to Classify COSCO-Built Methanol-Ethanol Ready KNOT Shuttle Tanker

Classification society DNV has signed a new contract with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Zhoushan Shipyard (COSCO) for the classification of a newly contracted methanol-ethanol ready Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker ordered by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT).

The vessel, part of a broader fleet expansion by KNOT, to be operated under charter to Norwegian energy major Equinor, marks the latest milestone in a long-standing collaboration between the companies.

The 154,000-deadweight-tonne (dwt) shuttle tanker features dual-fuel capability with methanol-readiness, and complies with IMO NOx-Tier III and EEDI Phase 3 regulations.

The shuttle tanker is set for delivery in early 2028.

The vessel will be equipped with a fifth-generation bow loading system developed by McGregor, to enhance the safety and efficiency of loading from offshore production units in challenging sea conditions.

In addition, it will be shore power ready and fitted with VOC prevention systems to reduce operational emissions. This is the sixth vessel in a current series of newbuilds placed by KNOT at COSCO, bringing the total number of DP2 Suezmax shuttle tankers ordered by KNOT at the yard to 12 vessels.

“We, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry are pleased to see this great milestone achieved for the exciting project. We appreciate the trust and support from our partners, namely KNOT, DNV, and Equinor in the past years. COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry have delivered more than ten 154K DP shuttle tankers for KNOT together under the classification of DNV, and this project will be the first DP shuttle tanker we build for world first class oil major – Equinor,” said Guo Zhiqiang, Deputy General Manager, Commercial Headquarters, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.