DNV Gives Its Blessing to HD Hyundai Mipo’s Second-Gen LR2 Tanker Design

DNV has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Mipo for a new second-generation LR2 tanker design featuring a hydraulically driven cargo pumping system from Framo.

The new design has the potential to significantly enhance safety, cargo handling performance, and energy efficiency, according to DNV.

The key feature of the new design is the elimination of the traditional pump room. This not only increases cargo capacity, but also removes a hazardous area, with the goal of significantly enhancing the overall safety of both the vessel and its crew.

Other design features include: a simplified cargo piping system with all valves and pipes located on deck, eliminating piping penetrations between segregations as well as the use of one submerged pump per tank for complete cargo segregation, minimizing the risk of contamination.

All together these features are tailored to enable faster, more efficient cargo operations, with reduced turnaround time, and increased vessel utilization.

The vessel is also equipped with deck-mounted cargo heaters, removing the need for in-tank heating coils. This is designed to minimize slop generation and allow for quicker, more effective tank cleaning, again with the goal of reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering next-generation solutions that meet both operational and environmental expectations. Through this collaboration with DNV and Framo, we have developed a design that not only enhances safety and efficiency but also offers tangible environmental benefits.

“Depending on the operational profile, we calculate that this design could reduce fuel consumption by up to 800 MT annually - contributing directly to lower emissions and improved sustainability for our customers,” said Dongjin Lee, EVP/Head of the Initial Design Div. & Detailed Design Div., at HD Hyundai Mipo.