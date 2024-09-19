DNV Gives Its Blessing for New LH2 Carrier Developed by Industry Partners

Certification body DNV has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for an 80,000m3 capacity liquefied hydrogen carrier, jointly developed by Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL), Woodside, HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), and Hyundai Glovis.

MOL has been working with the partners to develop a liquefied hydrogen carrier since January 31, 2024.

DNV’s AiP follows the completion of the hazard identification study (HAZID), a safety evaluation method for plants and systems, which identifies potential risk (hazard) items in a design concept and evaluates the magnitude of the risk and the effectiveness of countermeasures.

Also, the partners conducted environmental impact identification (ENVID), intended to quickly identify potential environmental impacts at the project planning stage and determine ways to manage or mitigate risks.

The studies are essential for assessing and mitigating potential risks associated with the ship design and operation and its environmental impact.

The partners said they will continue to develop the vessel with a 2030 target for delivery and entry into service.