DNV GL Approves IBM’s Maximo Software for Maritime and Offshore Sectors

Quality assurance and certification firm DNV GL granted type approval for IBM’s Maximo Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software, a tool that helps ship owners maintain their vessels in accordance with international regulations.

The certification process for Maximo version 7.x was overseen by Manchester-based maritime and offshore specialist IT firm SRO Solutions, part of the Cohesive Companies.



"Shipowners are legally required to implement a Planned Maintenance System (PMS) to ensure their vessels are operated and maintained in accordance with class and manufacturer requirements. Maximo fulfills a vast range of functions including the recording of work orders, maintenance intervals, and historical and upcoming jobs on board, along with numerous reporting functions,"SRO Solutions said.

IBM’s software is used by companies operating in the international maritime, and oil and gas sectors to manage their assets and equipment.

Andrew Carrie, Operations Director at SRO Solutions, said the granting of type approval for version 7.x provides reassurance for Maximo’s maritime and offshore clients that the software continues to satisfy all relevant class and legal obligations.

He said: “All shipowners are required to have a PMS that complies with the rules set out by their classification society. In the four years since DNV GL last granted type approval for Maximo, both the asset management software and the classification society’s own requirements have changed. Our team spent eight weeks highlighting new functionality, gathering documentation to support new technical requirements, and providing demonstrations to DNV GL’s accredited surveyor.”

As well as being a Gold Accredited IBM Business Partner, SRO says it is is the only partner with the capability to provide a data replication (SDR) service operating in tandem with Maximo.

"SDR is specifically designed to work in locations where the internet connection is poor, allowing businesses with remote and offshore assets to share as close to live data as possible," SRO explains.

"Any business around the world that is certified by DNV GL and uses Maximo in an offshore or maritime capacity, whether they are a customer of SRO Solutions or not, will benefit from the newly obtained classification approval," the company said.

“We were very pleased to work with SRO Solutions on the approval. Especially, since with the COVID crisis we had to carry out the approval remotely, with DNV GL surveyors working from Høvik in dialogue with the SRO Team in the UK,” said Trond Underland Berntzen, Principal Surveyor, Hull, Materials & Machinery, at DNV GL - Maritime. “The rapid digitalization in the shipping means that shipowners and operators rely on software systems to a greater extent than ever before. This type approval signals to customers that the system meets with DNV GL’s requirements and is approved for use on all vessels classed by DNV GL. The approval was also issued electronically, which means that it can be accessed and updated easily at any time via the DNV GL Approval Finder.”

Carrie added: “SRO’s extensive experience of the maritime and offshore sectors has led to us becoming the de facto custodian of Maximo software in terms of securing type approval with the world’s leading classification societies.

“We are proud to have been chosen once again by IBM to obtain accreditation on their behalf, and it has been a pleasure to work with DNV GL’s team over recent weeks to confirm the software’s continued compliance.”