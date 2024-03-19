DNV and Ocean Sovereign Ink Deal on Fish Farming Superyacht

DNV has teamed up with Ocean Sovereign to obtain French registration for the deployment of a unique fish farming superyacht.

Ocean Ark’s patented advanced self-cleaning trimaran superstructure was developed by Ocean Sovereign according to MARPOL, SOLAS and IMO regulations. The vessel is designed to operate in high offshore waters, drifting with the natural current and natural fish shoals. The mobile nature of Ocean Ark will help to ensure the health and welfare of the fish and ensure that the fish are kept in their natural habitat.

DNV will support Ocean Sovereign with business-critical challenges and innovations, designed to prevent fish escape and reduce risk of technical failure in operation by delivering:

• Classification of the floating structure/vessel and marine systems

• Certification of mooring/dynamic positioning system

• Certification of aquaculture nets and systems

• Assessing operation and integrity controls during the design lifetime.

DNV will set up a regulatory framework to fulfil local requirements in alignment with rules and standards of the French authorities.

Deploying the innovative Ocean Ark vessel away from marine heatwaves, algae blooms, and storms - aquaculture’s three Achilles’ heels - aims to increase fish welfare, produce higher quality protein, and increase world fish production without increasing pressures on fish stocks and coastal habitats.

"Offshore fish production is based on a combination of two well-known concepts, fish farming and offshore technology, and therefore a cross-industry approach and know-how is needed," explains Ocean Sovereign General Manager, Zeyd Fassi Fehri.

In addition to its high-quality standards and being Europe’s largest market for salmon, France also has one of the world’s largest maritime exclusive economic zones across the ocean.

"As well as sustainability and fish welfare, the inclusion of local communities is embedded into every Ocean Sovereign project. The deployment of the Ocean Ark offers many synergies and growth opportunities for the existing local aquaculture and fishing sector," says Fehri. "To seize these opportunities, agreements have been reached with well-established French aquaculture and fishing stakeholders and will be released shortly."



