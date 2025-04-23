DNV Qualifies Subtera’s CUI Detection Tool

DNV has completed the technology qualification (TQ) of Subtera’s passive terahertz sensor technology designed to detect corrosion under insulation (CUI) and the trapped moisture that causes it, a pervasive challenge in industrial plants.

CUI is a leading cause of asset failure in industries such as oil and gas and chemicals. It has contributed to over 20% of major oil and gas accidents in the EU in the past 35 years, posing significant safety, environmental, and financial risks.

Developed over a decade by Subtera, an ISO9001 certified organization that provides non-intrusive CUI and moisture detection solutions based at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in the U.K., its technology enables real-time, non-intrusive visibility of pipe surfaces, without the need to remove insulation or disrupt operations.

Subtera’s Pi360, is a handheld, cloud-connected CUI detection camera that allows asset integrity teams to efficiently screen operational pipework protected by non-metallic cladding.

It detects corrosion, identifies moisture ingress, and assesses fabric layers, all while wirelessly transmitting data for analysis and reporting.

“Working with DNV to qualify our core CUI detection technology has been a hugely beneficial process. During the process, DNV’s well-established methods and procedures meticulously evaluated our technology, its testing, and related system development. DNV’s rigorous approach has enabled Subtera to achieve higher levels of performance, thoroughness, and understanding,” said David Haskett, CEO of Subtera.

“DNV is thrilled to collaborate with Subtera on their groundbreaking technology, which revolutionizes CUI detection with advanced terahertz sensors. This collaborative work also paves the way for innovative data and digital applications across natural gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture pipelines, enhancing operational efficiency and safety,” added Hari Vamadevan, Executive Vice President, and UK and Ireland Director, Energy Systems at DNV.