DNV, Seatrium Team for Innovation in Marine and Offshore

DNV has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Seatrium to cooperate on strategic activities and projects in the areas of engineering, technology and new product design, with key focus on floating offshore energy solutions.

Under the MoU, DNV will provide Seatrium with expert advice on market and regulatory trends, emerging technologies, and best practices for environmental, safety and quality standards, in the maritime and offshore sectors.

Both parties will work closely on optimizing existing processes and improving efficiencies across newbuilding, conversion and retrofit projects.

Collaboration opportunities with other organizations and institutes will also be explored to advance technologies that tackle key challenges in the marine and offshore sectors.

Additionally, the cooperation will leverage DNV and Seatrium’s combined capabilities to drive and support technological and digital advancements in the marine and offshore industries.

Key focus areas include floating offshore wind turbines, hydrogen and ammonia production platforms, and next-generation floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

The collaboration will also draw on DNV’s expertise in the integration of advanced cyber security and digital solutions into Seatrium’s suite of digital services.

DNV also awarded two Approval in Principle (AiP) certificates to Seatrium for two new floating offshore wind turbine designs, the FWSS (Floating Wind Semi-Submersible) and SWACH (Small Waterplane Area Cylindrical Hull).

The FWSS design is a floating column foundation for 15 MW wind turbines, optimized for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness, while the SWACH design features a cylindrical floating foundation for 15 MW turbines, engineered for ease of fabrication and handling.

"This agreement with Seatrium marks an important step in building marine and offshore solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future. By combining our innovation and execution strengths into the decarbonization and digitalization space, we are well-positioned to deliver transformative solutions that can address challenges and opportunities across key industries,” said Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV.

"At Seatrium, we firmly believe that innovation is the cornerstone of a sustainable future for the marine and offshore industry. Our collaboration with DNV signifies a pivotal leap forward in harnessing state-of-the-art technologies and engineering solutions that not only address today's energy challenges, but also lay a strong foundation for maritime decarbonization.

“Leveraging our deep expertise in advanced engineering and project execution, Seatrium is committed to driving transformative change that enhances safety, quality and efficiency, as well as providing strategic stewardship towards a cleaner and greener energy future for our industry,” added Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium.