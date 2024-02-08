DNV Updates ‘Go-To Standard’ for Offshore Energy Operations

DNV has published a substantial revision to the ‘go-to standard’, DNV-ST-N001, for the design and planning of marine operations for the transport, installation and removal of offshore wind farms, subsea cables and oil and gas assets.

The new major changes reflect the changing nature of the offshore industry in line with its support of the energy transition, ensuring that the standard remains relevant and supports the development of cost-effective marine operations during a fast-evolving energy transition.

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, estimates that offshore wind will rise globally from 8% of total wind production in 2020 to 34% in 2050, totaling almost 2000 GW.

Through continuous engagement with industry, DNV-ST-N001 has been regularly updated and enhanced since it was initially created in 2016.

This latest revision – the first in five years - follows an external hearing exercise, during which over 400 comments from the industry were received, of which over 350 were technical in nature.

The standard can be applied to all marine operations and all key engineering requirements relevant to load-out, construction afloat, voyages, and installation, as well as the loads that should be addressed in the design of these marine operations.

It also lays out the requirements from the perspective of the Marine Warranty Surveyor, who reviews the marine operations.

"Following a high level of engagement from the industry, the latest revision of DNV-ST-N001 further reinforces its position as the de-facto standard used to safely undertake marine operations all over the world providing the needed assurance in the implementation of the energy transition.

“Since the standard was first established, it has been vital that it has remained at the forefront of changes to the industry and these updates will ensure that our customers continue to receive the highest possible standard of assurance,” said Lucy Craig, Director, Growth, Innovation & Digitalization, Energy Systems at DNV.

By using DNV-ST-N001, organizations are using a widely accepted standard for the planning and execution of their marine operations at all stages of project development. This allows for a consistency in approach regardless of the parties involved.