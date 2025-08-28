DNV Updates Simulator Standard for Evolving Maritime Training

DNV has released a revision of its Maritime Simulator Systems Standard (DNV-ST-0033), reflecting the growing diversity of simulation technologies used in maritime training and certification.

The updated standard introduces terminology for virtual reality (VR), synthetic environments and mixed reality, reflecting the growing diversity of simulation formats.

The foundational competence requirements have been extended to include alternative fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen, ethanol, and electric/hybrid propulsion systems, supporting safer and more future-ready training.

The revision also clarifies classification pathways for simulator types, including Class A and D, and aligns with ISO 5476, the international benchmark for lifesaving appliance training systems.

To reduce administrative complexity, the standard simplifies annual audit requirements, streamlining compliance for certified training providers. It also introduces new definitions for cloud-based and VR simulation delivery formats, enabling more flexible and immersive training solutions.

These changes are based on feedback from manufacturers and training providers and aim to enhance certification guidance while supporting the integration of emerging technologies.

“The wellbeing of seafarers is critical in sustaining resilient and effective vessel operations in a rapidly transforming industry. High-quality and realistic simulation training plays a vital role in preparing crews for the real-world challenges they will face. This revision supports the industry’s efforts to maintain high training standards while embracing change and innovation,” said Geir Dugstad, SVP, Director of Ship Classification & Technical Director at DNV.

First published in January 2000, the DNV-ST-0033 standard has undergone regular updates. The 2025 revision opens the door to innovation by expanding certification opportunities to a wider range of simulation technologies and broadening industry access.