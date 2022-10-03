Marine Link
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
DOF, Solstad Offshore Win PSV Deals in Norway, Brazil

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 3, 2022

Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owners DOF and Solstad on Monday said they'd secured vessel work in Norway and Brazil, respectively.

DOF said that Norway's Equinor Energy AS had exercised its option to extend the firm period of the contract for Skandi Flora platform supply vessel by one year. The extension is applicable from October 4.

Separately, Solstad Offshore announced a contract with Trident Energy do Brasil Ltda.

The contract is for the platform supply vessel Normand Titus, which will stay with Trident in Brazil for one year firm plus one year option.

Neither DOF nor Solstad Offshore shared the financial details.

