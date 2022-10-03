DOF, Solstad Offshore Win PSV Deals in Norway, Brazil

Norwegian offshore vessel owners DOF and Solstad on Monday said they'd secured vessel work in Norway and Brazil, respectively.

DOF said that Norway's Equinor Energy AS had exercised its option to extend the firm period of the contract for Skandi Flora platform supply vessel by one year. The extension is applicable from October 4.

Separately, Solstad Offshore announced a contract with Trident Energy do Brasil Ltda.

The contract is for the platform supply vessel Normand Titus, which will stay with Trident in Brazil for one year firm plus one year option.

Neither DOF nor Solstad Offshore shared the financial details.