DOF's Norskan Clinches AHTS Deals with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore support vessel firm DOF said this week its Brazilian subsidiary Norskan had secured a new long-term contract and extended another one with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

Anchor handler Skandi Botafogo has been awarded a 3-year contract with Petrobras to operate as AHTS with a startup in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 500 optional days to be mutually agreed.

Skandi Amazonas AHTS has been awarded a 1-year extension on a contract with Petrobras until September 2022.

Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF ASA said, "I am very pleased to announce these contract awards which again confirm the DOF Group strong position in Brazil. With the above contracts the total order intake in Brazil represent a value of approximately NOK 2,15 billion [$249 million] so far in the third quarter.