Dorian LPG Takes Delivery of Dual-fuel VLGC

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company Dorian LPG announced it has taken delivery of the newly built very large gas carrier (VLGC) Captain Markos from Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

The 84,000 cubic meter capacity VLGC is a dual-fuel vessel capable of running on on LPG and low-sulfur fuel oil.

The ship is owned by a Japanese owner will be operated by Dorian LPG under a 13-year bareboat charter, trading in the Helios LPG Pool which Dorian LPG jointly operates with Phoenix Tankers Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL).

John Hadjipateras, chairman, president and CEO of Dorian LPG, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Captain Markos, which will be our first technically managed dual-fuel LPG VLGC. She is the third of four dual-fuel VLGCs that are scheduled for delivery to the company during calendar 2023, each with improved economics and carbon footprints, consistent with our mission to provide safe, reliable, clean, and trouble-free transportation."