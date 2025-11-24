Dr. Rosalie Balkin Receives IMO International Maritime Prize

Dr. Rosalie Balkin, who was nominated by the Government of Australia, was honoured at the annual IMO Awards Ceremony, held in London on November 24, 2025. The ceremony followed the first day of the 34th session of the IMO Assembly, taking place from November 24 to December 3, 2025.

Handing Dr. Balkin the silver dolphin trophy, IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez commended her five-decade career, in which she has broken new ground, including as the first woman to lead the CMI - the world’s oldest organization focused on unifying international maritime law - since it was founded in 1897.

The awards ceremony also honored seafarers for exceptional bravery at sea.

Dr. Balkin began her legal career in academia and has held various positions in a number of universities, including Wits University (South Africa), Melbourne and New South Wales Universities (Australia) and Cambridge University (United Kingdom).

She has published extensively in public international law and international maritime law and was Academic Coordinator of The IMLI Treatise on Global Ocean Governance, Vol III: IMO and Global Ocean Governance, published by Oxford University Press in 2018. She is also the co-author (with Prof JLR Davis) of The Law of Torts, now in its sixth edition.

Dr. Balkin served twice on the Board of Governors of the World Maritime University (WMU) and currently serves as Ethics Officer to the WMU President, offering advice on ethical matters and settlement of disputes.

Dr. Balkin was the first woman appointed the Director of Legal Affairs and External Relations Division at IMO (1998-2013) and later the first female Assistant Secretary-General (2011-2013).

During her tenure at IMO, Dr. Balkin oversaw several landmark diplomatic conferences that led to the adoption of new international conventions on maritime safety, pollution liability, wreck removal, and passenger protection.

Notable conventions adopted while she was in the role include:

2001 International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage;

2002 Athens Convention on the Carriage of Passengers and their Luggage at Sea;

2003 Supplementary Fund Protocol which established the International Oil Pollution Compensation Supplementary Fund;

2005 Protocol to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Maritime Navigation;

2005 Protocol to the Protocol of 1988 for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Fixed Platforms Located on the Continental Shelf;

2007 Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks; and

2010 International Convention on Liability and Compensation for Damage in Connection with the Carriage of Hazardous and Noxious Substances by Sea.

Furthermore, as Legal Adviser to the International Oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) Funds since 2014, she was instrumental in preparing the resolutions for dissolving the 1971 IOPC Fund, which was replaced by the 1992 Fund, strengthening the global compensation regime.

In Australia, Dr. Balkin has served in senior roles across the public service, including as Primary Legal Adviser to the Commonwealth Ombudsman and later as Assistant Secretary in the Attorney-General’s Department’s Office of International Law. During this time, she led the Australian delegation to the IMO Legal Committee meetings and was elected its Vice Chair in 1993.

From 2018 to 2021, she served on the Board of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), emphasizing her long-standing commitment to the maritime sector. In 2018, she was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia, one of the nation’s highest civilian honours, for her distinguished service to maritime law, global shipping standards, and legal education.

Dr. Balkin is also a founding member of the Advisory Group of Seafarers' Rights International, which advocates for fair treatment and legal protection of seafarers.

International Maritime Prize

The International Maritime Prize is awarded annually by IMO to the individual or organization judged to have made a significant contribution to the work and objectives of the Organization. The Prize is marked by the presentation to the winner of a dolphin sculpture and includes a financial award.