Dredging is Building the Next Generation of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Ports

The United States’ Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions have good dredging stories to tell. Major channel projects have been completed. Ports are investing in new capacity. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and its partners are advancing more work across the region. At the same time, maintenance dredging keeps the channels that the private sector dredging industry built open for business.

That progress is easy to see in Virginia. In February 2026, dredging was substantially completed on the Port of Virginia’s $450 million harbor and channel improvement project. The port now has a 55-foot-deep commercial shipping channel, the deepest on the East Coast (for now). Earlier widening work made room for two ultra-large container vessels to pass each other while in transit. These improvements give the largest ships in the Atlantic trade more flexibility to reach Virginia while fully loaded. This dredging also strengthens a major gateway that serves American exporters, importers and military vessels.

It takes years to bring a project of that scale across the finish line. Congress must authorize the work. Federal and state partners must fund it. Engineers have to account for ship traffic, bridges, utilities, environmental requirements and where the dredged material will be placed. Dredging companies, including Manson Construction, The Dutra Group, Weeks Marine and other contractors executed portions of the deepening while ships kept moving in and out of the port. Cottrell Contracting has performed essential maintenance dredging in Norfolk Harbor’s inner channels. Virginia’s completed channel shows what long-term state planning, USACE partnering and private sector ingenuity can deliver.

Boston Harbor offers another success. USACE, Massachusetts and Massport completed the $350 million Boston Harbor Deep Draft Navigation Improvement Project in 2022, four months ahead of schedule. A joint venture of Cashman Dredging and The Dutra Group dredged approximately 11.7 million cubic yards of sediment and other material. Along with improvements at Conley Terminal, the deeper harbor has allowed larger container ships to call and helped expand Boston’s direct connections to overseas markets, including transatlantic service to Northern Europe and service to Asia via the expanded Panama Canal.

Baltimore has major projects in motion. In May 2026, Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Limited broke ground on the Sparrows Point Container Terminal at the former Bethlehem Steel site. The partners have committed approximately $1.2 billion in private financing. The planned 168-acre container terminal will have a 3,000-foot wharf, two berths and an on-dock rail yard. It is designed to handle two ultra-large container vessels at once and add more than one million containers of annual capacity. That is a major vote of confidence in Baltimore’s future.

There is substantial dredging behind that investment. To give ships access to the new wharf, the existing Sparrows Point Channel and turning basin must be widened and deepened to 52 feet. The approved project calls for mechanical dredging of approximately 4.2 million cubic yards. That material has to go somewhere. The placement plan includes a new containment facility at High Head on Tradepoint property, existing Maryland Port Administration facilities at Cox Creek or Masonville, and suitable material transported to the Norfolk Ocean Disposal Site. The project secured its federal permit decision in December 2025. They’re not messing around and moving expeditiously.



The DB Catalina, the largest mechanical dredge in the Western Hemisphere, conducts maintenance dredging operations at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina.

Photo Courtesy USACE





The dredging is planned in stages as the terminal takes shape.

Tradepoint’s construction schedule calls for an initial dredge cycle and construction of the High Head containment facility in 2026, followed by additional dredging and wharf construction in 2027. Maryland port officials reported in March that dredging associated with Sparrows Point was already underway, with more work scheduled. The planned first berth and rail yard are expected in 2028, followed by the second berth in 2029. This is a significant program of marine construction, not simply a new container yard on land.

Elsewhere in Baltimore, Maryland and USACE are designing improvements to the loop channel serving Seagirt Marine Terminal. The plan would deepen the West Seagirt Branch Channel to 50 feet and widen bends to improve vessel movements. Design is expected to be completed in late 2027. That channel dredging is still ahead, adding to the region’s longer-term pipeline.

Baltimore also shows why dredged material placement must be planned years if not decades ahead of time. Poplar Island continues to receive material from navigation dredging while creating valuable habitat. With its available capacity filling over time, Maryland and USACE are building the next sites at Barren and James islands.

The Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project is intended to provide capacity for 90 million to 95 million cubic yards of material over more than 30 years and restore more than 2,100 acres of habitat. Work is underway at both islands. The Corps’ fiscal 2026 work plan allocated $109.1 million to the Mid-Bay project, $22.5 million to Poplar Island and $76.69 million to Baltimore Harbor and Channels. This is how ports plan for continuing dredging while putting the material to productive use.

On the Delaware River, the completed deepening of the main channel from 40 to 45 feet continues to pay dividends for ports in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. It also creates a lasting maintenance responsibility. In 2025, USACE awarded Norfolk Dredging Company a $27.6 million contract to maintain portions of the Delaware River and Wilmington Harbor channels. Maintaining the channel protects the value of the original investment and keeps ships moving reliably to terminals up and down the river.

The next investment is already taking shape on the Wilmington waterfront. Delaware broke ground in September, 2026 on the Delaware Container Terminal at Edgemoor. The $669 million public and private project is designed for 45-foot berths and ships carrying up to 16,000 twenty-foot equivalent units. It is expected to open in 2029. Across the river system, Philadelphia is advancing SouthPort with a federal grant of more than $217 million for another berth and related improvements. These are terminal projects at different stages, but they point in the same direction. The region is preparing for more cargo, and dependable access to deep water will remain essential.

The Port of New York and New Jersey is looking to its next chapter as well. Its 50-foot harbor deepening project was completed in 2016 after decades of work. Congress has since authorized improvements that include deepening selected federal channels to 55 feet. USACE and the Port Authority are now in preconstruction engineering and design. Construction of that larger program will require future funding and decisions. Its scale makes it one of the most significant long-term dredging prospects on the East Coast.

In Connecticut, New Haven Harbor has taken an important step. USACE and the Connecticut Port Authority signed a project partnership agreement in April for improvements that include deepening the main channel, maneuvering area and turning basin from 35 to 40 feet. Congress authorized the project in 2020, and federal infrastructure funding is supporting its advance. It is another example of a regional port preparing to handle larger vessels more safely and efficiently.

Dredging extends well beyond container, roll-on/roll-off and bulk ports and terminals. This year, USACE awarded beach nourishment contracts for several New Jersey communities, including Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Strathmere, and Avalon and Stone Harbor. The work will move sand from offshore areas to beaches and dunes. On Long Island, USACE plans to solicit a project to dredge Fire Island Inlet and place sand along Gilgo Beach. These jobs support coastal protection and restoration.

The outlook is positive because the record is real. Virginia and Boston show what completed deepening can accomplish by a healthy and competitive private sector dredging industry. Baltimore and the Delaware River show the continuing importance of maintenance and dredged material management. New terminals, authorized channels and coastal projects offer substantial work ahead. We need steady funding, sound planning and timely project delivery to turn those opportunities into completed improvements. America’s dredging industry has the people, vessels and experience to get it done.