Marine Link
Friday, October 29, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Dredging Contractors of America Honors Sen. Shelby

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 28, 2021

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby accepts the DCA Lifetime Achievement Award

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby accepts the DCA Lifetime Achievement Award

Trade association Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) honored U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) with its Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his leadership in support of critical maritime infrastructure investments.

The award particularly notes his advocacy of the Mobile Harbor expansion, as it is formed from a cutting tooth used on the dredging vessel Ellis Island during the project.

“DCA and its member companies greatly appreciate Senator Shelby for his decades of leadership in Congress on behalf of the maritime and dredging industry and the Americans whose jobs it supports,” said DCA CEO Richard Balzano. “We will miss Senator Shelby’s steadfast advocacy in Congress but look forward to continuing to work with him as he concludes his Senate service and with other leaders in Congress who understand that maritime and dredging are essential for the continued growth of the U.S. economy.”

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Green corridors: The catalyst for the decarbonisation of maritime supply chains
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News