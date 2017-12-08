Marine Link
Friday, December 8, 2017

Maersk Drilling: One Dead After Tambar Oilfield Accident

December 8, 2017

File Image: An Aker BP offshore installation at the Tambar Field. (CREDIT: Aker BP)

Maersk Drilling said on Friday that an employee, a Norwegian citizen, has died following an accident on a drilling rig at Aker BP's Tambar oilfield off Norway on Thursday.
 
Another person was injured and is receiving medical treatment but his condition is not critical, said Maersk Drilling, which is owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk.
 

The field's production has been shut, Aker BP said in a separate announcement.

 

Reporting by Teis Jensen 

