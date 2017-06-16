Marine Link
Noble Drillship Bags New Contract

June 16, 2017

Noble Bob Douglas. Photo: Noble Corporation

 Noble Corporation has been awarded new contracts for one of its drillships under which the unit will operate in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and later Suriname.  

The 2013-built drillship Noble Bob Douglas has been awarded a contract with Murphy Oil, which will last from early to late July. The rig’s dayrate has not been disclosed.
 
After completion of the project, the ship will start a contract with Tullow Oil offshore Suriname from early October 2017 to early November 2017 again at an undisclosed rate. 
 
Tullow is planning to drill the high-impact Araku prospect, a large structural trap containing a potential more than 500 MMbo. 
 
Meanwhile, Shell has taken an early termination option on the Noble Hans Deul, which has been working for Shell in the UK North Sea since August 2016. It will end its contract in late September.
 
