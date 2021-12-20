Drydocks World Completes Bokalift 2 Conversion

Dubai shipyard Drydocks World said it recently completed its latest conversion project for Dutch dredging and heavy lift company Boskalis.

The former drillshipship, now a crane vessel named Bokalift 2, has been converted in preparation for carrying out a variety of offshore operations. Its maiden project will be the transport and installation of wind turbine foundations off the coast of Taiwan.

The conversion scope included the fabrication and installation of 9,000 tons of steel blocks on both sides of the vessel to increase the stability of the vessel and the installation of a new work deck. Next, a 4,000 ton crane will be installed on the vessel in China. This revolving crane will be capable of lifting structures more than 100 meters high.

The Bokalift 2 will be deployed for the first time at the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm (CFXD OWF) project in Taiwan, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and two Taiwanese life insurance companies. The project includes the transportation and installation of 62 three-legged jacket foundations and the accompanying 186 pin piles.