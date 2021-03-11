Drydocks World to Upgrade Its Lighting Systems

UAE shipyard Drydocks World said it will upgrade the lighting systems at its facilities, reducing total consumption of lighting power by 55%.

The company said it has reached a deal with Etihad Energy Services, (Etihad ESCO), wholly-owned subsidiary by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), driving sustainable and energy efficient solutions in refrigeration, lighting and water sectors.

The agreement includes the application of modern, smart, indoor and outdoor lighting solutions at Drydocks World facilities with 378 lighting units to be replaced at the smithery and pipes workshop, as well as at outdoor lighting areas. As for targeted savings, it is expected that the project will save around 943,094 KWH annually, equaling to AED 419,676, the equivalent power consumption of 60 apartments per year a 55% of the total lighting power consumption in the targeted areas.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, Drydocks World CEO, said, "Drydocks World, through its strategic partnership with Etihad ESCO, is committed to improve energy efficiency at its facilities, using world-class, cutting-edge technologies.”

Faisal Al Raisi, Etihad EXCO acting COO, said "The current project will add modern lighting solutions to the solutions package. Etihad ESCO seeks to implement several energy efficiency projects and expand the utlization of these projecs by customers, contributing to the realization of the 2030 Demand Side Management Program and strategy; which was developed by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), the DSM strategy and it’s various programs to achieve 30% reduction in energy consumption by 2030."