DSC Dredge Hires Casey as Project Manager

Louisiana based dredge manufacturer DSC Dredge announced it has welcomed to its team Navy veteran, Keith Casey as its new project manager.

With over 20 years of experience in construction and project management, Casey brings a wealth of expertise as he directly manages all construction projects from its early development through project completion. He will also be responsible for overall cost, schedule and budget evaluation, as well as all construction coordination.

Recently retired after serving 22 years with the U.S. Navy, Casey stated, "I am very excited about working back home in Louisiana with Louisiana folks, I am hoping to leverage my project management experience and help guide DSC's processes into a seamless operation." Casey currently holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Missouri State University and a Master of Science in Engineering Technology from Purdue University.