DSC Dredge Names Louviere VP of Operations

Over the last few months Reserve, La. based dredging equipment manufacturer DSC Dredge has been redefining its team by investing in them, promoting from within and adding fresh perspectives. On April 23, 2023, DSC Dredge introduced Josh J. Louviere as vice president of operations. In his new role, Louviere will lead and oversee all aspects of the company’s operational activities.

With over 16 years of experience in manufacturing and industrial equipment automation, Louviere spent the majority of his career leading operations in the manufacturing sector, including the General Manager of CPL Systems & Plant – N – Power. Louviere is a veteran of Operations Iraqi Freedom and was awarded the “Distinguished Leadership Award” after returning from deployment as a Staff Sergeant. He holds a BA in Systems Management from the University of Arkansas (Grantham).

Bob Wetta, president and CEO of DSC Dredge, said, “We are excited to welcome Josh to the DSC Dredge team. His extensive experience in operations management and his commitment to employee development makes him an ideal fit for our company culture.”

Bill Wetta, senior VP of product development and chief technology officer of DSC Dredge, added, “We are confident that Josh’s expertise will help us continue to grow and improve our operations, ultimately benefitting our customers and the industry as a whole.”